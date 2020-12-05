South Windsor

At Least 2 People Injured After Crashing Into Tree in South Windsor

South Windsor Fire Department

At least two people were transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries after crashing into a tree in South Windsor on Saturday morning.

Firefighters said a vehicle crashed into a tree on Griffin Road just after 8 a.m.

According to fire officials, at least two people in the vehicle were transported to area hospitals due to their injuries. Authorities did not release details about the extent or severity of injuries.

Griffin Road is blocked between Top Stone Golf course and Brookfield Street, firefighters added. There's no estimate for when the area will reopen.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

