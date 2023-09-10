At least 2 people injured in Bridgeport shooting

At least two people were injured in a shooting in Bridgeport early Sunday morning.

Dispatchers received 911 calls reporting people shot in the 100 block of Fairfield Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Emergency crews responded to the area. Investigators said at least two people were shot and were transported to are hospitals.

Both known victims are reportedly in stable condition with possible non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Bridgeport Police at (203) 576-TIPS.