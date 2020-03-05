At Least 200 People in CT Have Been Told to Self-Monitor for Coronavirus Symptoms

At least 200 people in Connecticut have been advised to self-monitor for signs of coronavirus, according to a spokesperson for the governor.

Max Reiss, a spokesperson for Gov. Ned Lamont, confirmed Thursday that the 200 people were either showing potential symptoms or were under a travel advisory from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those cases date back to the start of February.

The cases were reported to the state Department of Public Health by public health professionals. The state is not specifically tracking cases of self-monitor and does not have the ability to track everyone who was under self-monitor, Reiss said.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut. To date, the DPH State Lab in Rocky Hill has tested eight patients for the virus, and they all came back negative.

Earlier this week, the University of Connecticut advised 90 of its students returning from Italy and South Korea to isolate themselves in their homes for 14 days before returning to campus.

The CDC is advising travelers returning from Level 3 counties – which include China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea, stay home for 14 days from the time they left the area. Travelers from China and Iran may be subject to additional restrictions.

Steps to self-monitor from the CDC include:

Take your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for fever. Also watch for cough or trouble breathing. Stay home and avoid contact with others. Do not go to work or school for this 14-day period. Discuss your work situation with your employer before returning to work. Do not take public transportation, taxis, or ride-shares during the time you are practicing social distancing. Avoid crowded places (such as shopping centers and movie theaters) and limit your activities in public. Keep your distance from others (about 6 feet or 2 meters).

If you do get sick with a fever, cough or have trouble breathing, call ahead before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room and communicate with your doctor about your recent travel.

Despite a growing number of cases in the U.S., officials say the risk of getting COVID-19 in the country remains low. To date, the virus has infected nearly 97,000 and killed over 3,300, the vast majority in China. There are 177 confirmed cases in the U.S.

Steps for prevention from the CDC include:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask. CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.



For more information on COVID-19 from the CDC, click here.