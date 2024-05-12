At least 3 displaced following Middletown house fire

A Middletown family is left without a place to call home after a fire on Mother's Day.

According to the Westfield Fire Department, crews had responded to a home on East Street just after 6 p.m. after they received a 911 call from a person who reported seeing fire and black smoke coming from a second floor bathroom.

It took firefighters about thirty to forty-five minutes to quell the flames.

No one was injured, but at least three people were displaced.

While the fire was initially reported to be coming from the second floor bathroom, the origin and also the cause of the fire remain under investigation.