Multi-Alarm Fire Forces Dozens From Manchester Apartment Building

Over sixty people are left without a place to call home after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Manchester Thursday.

This all unfolded on Buckland Hills Drive around 1:30 in the afternoon.

Fire officials say they encountered heavy flames when they first arrived on scene and later signaled for a fourth alarm, which requires additional aid from surrounding departments.

At some point, some of the floors inside the multi-unit building had collapsed. Crews were on scene for several hours working to put out the flames.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury while tackling the fire, but was treated and released at the scene. One person was also treated on site for smoke inhalation. No one else was injured.

Officials said that twenty units had been condemned as a result of the fire. The sixty-five people that have been displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.