17 Catalytic Converters Stolen From Transportation Company in Berlin This Weekend

Over a dozen catalytic converters were stolen from a transportation company in Berlin over the weekend.

Officials said the 17 catalytic converters were taken from Specialty Transportation on Webster Street.

This weekend's thefts are the second time catalytic converters have been stolen from the business within the last month.

Company officials said 27 additional catalytic converters were taken over President's Day weekend when the business was closed on Friday and Monday for a long weekend. The estimated cost from that theft is about $30,000, according to police.

Since the theft earlier this month, company officials said they have gotten a quote for security systems and motion-activated cameras. They hadn't had a chance to install them before this weekend's thefts happened.

At this time, there are only two yellow school buses that are operational in the lot.

Authorities are investigating the thefts and are continuing to review video surveillance from nearby businesses.

According to the company, they also have a lot that was hit with catalytic converter thefts in Guilford the weekend after President's Day and another lot was hit in West Hartford a few months ago.