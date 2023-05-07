At Least Four Dead Following Various Crashes in Conn. Sunday

At least four people are dead after several crashes on the roads in the state on Sunday.

Numerous other people were hurt.

“This is going to be sad and difficult for our community and neighboring communities,” said Brian Foley, Tolland’s town manager.

A head-on two car crash shut down part of Route 195 in Tolland.

State Police reported the two drivers died and two kids were rushed to an area hospital after being hurt.

“The firefighters were here quickly. The volunteer firefighters were here quickly. The chief was on scene. I could tell from the urgency in his voice that it was serious and it was going to be bad,” said Foley, who is also former law enforcement.

This is one of the main routes between UConn and I-84 and Commencement ceremonies were taking place on campus.

Families faced detours for hours as an accident reconstruction team was called in.

“They are the very best at putting these things back together and figuring out exactly what happened. But it’s a process and their investigation takes time,” said Foley.

In West Hartford Sunday morning, State Police say a New Britain main died after losing control of his car on I-84 and struck the concrete sound barrier.

Several crashes in the state on Sunday involved motorcycles.

In South Windsor, police reported a motorcyclist was seriously hurt following an accident with a tractor trailer on Route 5.

And in Wolcott police say a motorcyclist died after a crash with a vehicle, which left three other people hurt.

While in Tolland Route 195 was able to reopen Sunday evening, the potential danger here and elsewhere remains.

“It’s just a sobering reminder for everyone that things can change in just a split second. Just be careful,” said Foley.