At Least One Hospitalized After Car, Motorcycle Collide on I-84 in Plainville

State Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a crash that happened on I-84 Sunday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. on the eastbound side near Exit 34 in Plainville.

A motorcycle and a car were involved in the collision, according to State Police.

LifeStar initially responded to the scene, but was later called off.

At least one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The extent of their injuries remain unknown.

That portion of I-84 East is closed to through traffic while State Police investigate.