Athletes Participate in 97th Annual Jumpfest in Salisbury

Every February, Salisbury is home to an exciting ski competition, but these athletes aren't racing down slopes, they're flying off of them for the 97th annual Jumpfest.

The athletes are young men and women jumping from hundreds of feet in the air at serious speeds.

The competition is a tradition that lasts more than 90 years. This weekend marks the 97th annual Jumpfest.

The Salisbury Winter Sports Association, which is an all volunteer, non-profit organization, hosts the event.

The competition shapes young children into highly trained athletes and gives them a chance to compete for a spot on the Junior National Team in the Eastern Division.

"It's such an exciting event visually to see. TV really doesn't do it justice. You really have to be here in person to see it and feel it and hear it," said Lake Placid Junior Development Coach Larry Stone.

"It does create that buzz, and we definitely see an increase in our attendance because of it, so it's great," added Salisbury Winter Sports Association Director Willie Hallihan.

The final day of competition is Sunday with the Eastern U.S. Ski Jumping Championships.

The Junior National Team will be named after the competition.