The United Launch Alliance, or ULA, will launch an Atlas-V rocket Wednesday night for Amazon's Project Kuiper.

The project goal will be to deliver high speed reliable internet around the world, competing with SpaceX's Starlink program.

Launch is scheduled for 7 p.m. and could be visible about five minutes after launch here in Connecticut.

