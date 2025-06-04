ATM and in-branch services closed at CT Connex Credit Union locations

ATM and in-branch services are experiencing interruptions on Wednesday at the Connex Credit Union, according to President and CEO Frank Mancini.

The branches and ATMs are closed at their eight locations. There are other options for Connex members, Mancini said.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Individuals are able to do online and mobile banking from their computers or smartphones. Allpoint ATMs are also available for free use, Mancini said.

Shared branching is accessible for members, where they can make deposits, withdrawals, and lone payments, Mancini said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"This will likely cause some member appointments to be rescheduled from [Wednesday] to a date in the near future, and those members impacted will be contacted by our team [Wednesday]," Mancini said.

The Connecticut Department of Banking has been notified, and the Connex Credit Union said they are working to resolve the issue quickly.