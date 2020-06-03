ATM Stolen During Burglary in Winchester

An ATM was stolen during a brazen burglary at the Winsted Xtra Mart early Wednesday morning.

Winchester police said the burglary happened at the Xtra Mart on Colebrook River Road and two males in masks, gloves, and dark colored hooded sweatshirts were seen on the video surveillance system.

They used a pry bar on the front door to get in and one of burglars tried to steal cigarettes from a locked closet in the back office while the other was trying to remove the ATM, police said.

When the alarm went off, they focused their effort on the ATM, pulled it up from the floor, dragged the ATM to a dark colored vehicle (believed to be a Toyota Avalon), put it in the back seat and drove north on the Colebrook River Road, police said.

They said similar incidents have been reported in Torrington, Harwinton, Simsbury, East Granby and other areas in the state over the past five days.