ATM Taken in Overnight New London Robbery

An ATM machine was stolen from a grocery store in New London early Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to United Grocery on Jefferson Avenue at approximately 1:33 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed the front door of the store was open and the ATM machine inside was missing, officials said.

Police said the location was secured and the owner of the store was contacted.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-447-5269 ext. 0. Anonymous tips can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.

