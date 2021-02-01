AT&T Employees Pistol-Whipped During Robbery in Newington

Two employees of an AT&T store in Newington were pistol-whipped during an armed robbery on Friday and police are searching for the people responsible.

Officers responded to the AT&T store at 3243 Berlin Turnpike in Newington at 7:35 p.m. after three masked males with guns forced their way into the store and pistol whipped two store employees, police said.

The injuries the store employees sustained were not life-threatening and one employee was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The robbers left the store after taking merchandise. Police said they were wearing facemasks and one had a black knit mask with a pom pom on top, another wore a white full-face mask with a skull on it and the other wore a black shiny mask.

They were wearing all black clothing. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Newington Police Department at (860) 666-8445.