Newington

AT&T Employees Pistol-Whipped During Robbery in Newington

newington police generic
NBC Connecticut

Two employees of an AT&T store in Newington were pistol-whipped during an armed robbery on Friday and police are searching for the people responsible.  

Officers responded to the AT&T store at 3243 Berlin Turnpike in Newington at 7:35 p.m. after three masked males with guns forced their way into the store and pistol whipped two store employees, police said.  

The injuries the store employees sustained were not life-threatening and one employee was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Local

new haven 15 mins ago

Man Found Shot in Car on New Haven Street Has Died: Police

February 1 Snow storm 24 mins ago

Snow Totals: How Much Has Your Town Received on Feb. 1?

The robbers left the store after taking merchandise. Police said they were wearing facemasks and one had a black knit mask with a pom pom on top, another wore a white full-face mask with a skull on it and the other wore a black shiny mask. 

They were wearing all black clothing.  Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Newington Police Department at (860) 666-8445.

This article tagged under:

Newington
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us