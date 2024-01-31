Attempted ATM theft being investigated at Vernon gas station

An attempted ATM theft is being investigated at a gas station in Vernon on Wednesday morning.

Police said the forced entry burglary was at Valero on Talcottville Road around 1:40 a.m.

According to investigators, there was an attempt to steal an ATM. It's unclear if anything was actually taken.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

At this point, there are no known suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

This attempted ATM theft is similar to ones in other Connecticut towns including one in Manchester overnight. It's unclear if they are related.