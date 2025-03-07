Police arrest man accused of trying to kidnap two young girls in Bristol

Police have arrested a man who is accused of trying to pick up two young girls at a Bristol shopping plaza in January and they have charged him with attempted kidnapping.

Patrol officers arrested Robert Darche, 66, on Friday morning.

The investigation started on Jan. 11 when officers responded to Dollar Tree on Farmington Avenue after a 10-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl told their parents that a man showed them money and asked them to follow him to his vehicle in the parking lot, then left the store after the girls ran from him.

Police said they obtained footage of the vehicle.

A week later, an officer spotted a vehicle in another town that had a unique decal similar to the one believed to be on the suspect’s vehicle.

Detectives were then able to identify Darche as the owner of the vehicle, police said, and detectives were able to connect him to the incident as he was captured on surveillance footage following and then approaching the girls inside the store after they left their parents to look at toys.

Darche has been charged with attempted kidnapping in the second degree

He is being held on a $150,000 bond