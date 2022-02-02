Attempted Robbery, Purse Snatching Reported at Same Hamden Store Within 24 Hours

Hamden Police are investigating after an attempted robbery and purse snatching incident were reported at the same store within 24 hours.

Officials said they responded to the Stop & Shop parking lot on Dixwell Avenue on Jan. 31 for a report of an attempted armed robbery.

Police said a person was in their parked car when the alleged robber opened the unlocked door, holding a gun, and demanded his belongings.

The man then yelled for help and that's when the person, who was wearing black clothing and a black mask, fled in a black SUV.

No injuries were reported and nothing was taken, according to authorities.

The next day, officers responded to the same parking lot at approximately 8:30 p.m. for the report of a pocketbook theft. A woman was putting groceries into her car when the alleged robber quickly approached and grabbed her purse from the shopping cart, officials said.

The woman was not injured and the suspect fled in a black SUV.

Officials believe the car used in both incidents was possibly stolen. Police are investigating.

Authorities said they'll maintain an increased presence in the shopping areas along Dixwell Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 203-230-4000.