Attorney Asks Court to Remove Bond Conditions on Michelle Troconis

The attorney for Michelle Troconis has filed a motion with the Connecticut Appellate Court to try and have some of the bond restrictions on Troconis removed.

In a motion filed on Wednesday, Jon Schoenhorn argues that the GPS monitoring and 24-hour house arrest imposed on Troconis as part of her bond conditions are excessive and violate her constitutional rights.

They were conditions placed on Troconis after being charged with conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos last year. She posted a total of $2.1 million bond in the case.

Troconis is not allowed to leave her apartment except for meetings with her attorney, religious services, medical appointments, and court.

Schoenhorn argues he has been unable to get a hearing on the matter in Superior Court due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and that also adds to an undue burden on Troconis.

He said Troconis is not a flight risk and that she has close ties to the Hartford area. She has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Schoenhorn claims evidence against Troconis doesn't support the bond conditions. He argues state police falsely stated the number of stops Troconis made along Albany Avenue in Hartford with Fotis Dulos in the arrest warrant alleging the pair discarded evidence in trash cans there. Fotis Dulos was charged with Jennifer Dulos' murder. He died in January days after police interrupted his suicide attempt at his Farmington home.

The motion also claims state lab DNA results don't support the state's allegations that Troconis' DNA was on the trash bags discarded along Albany Avenue.

Schoenhorn told NBC Connecticut on Thursday that the state has 10 days to respond to the motion but that the court could decide sooner.