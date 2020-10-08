Bail Review Granted for Attorney Charged in Connection With Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos: Lawyer

CORRECTION (Oct. 8, 2020: 8:01 p.m. ET): An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that bonds had been posted and that Kent Mawhinney had been released. Bond has not yet been posted. Mawhinney remains in custody and will need to appear in court before his release.

A judge has approved bail review for Kent Mawhinney, a friend and former lawyer for the late Fotis Dulos.

Mawhinney was arrested in January and charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, who was married to Fotis Dulos and in the process of a divorce when she disappeared on May 24, 2019. There has been no sign of her since.

State police investigators returned to an Avon property as part of their continued search for Jennifer Dulos.

Mawhinney pleaded not guilty and was being held on a $2 million bond.

Mawhinney’s attorney, Lee Gold, said the court ruled on a motion for bail review Thursday. Gold said this will allow Mawhinney to post a combination of cash bond and a real estate bond to leave Cheshire Correctional Institution to see his sick father in Florida.

Mawhinney will need to appear in court to post bond, and a date is not yet set, according to Gold. He will also need to be fitted with GPS monitoring device.

Gold said Mawhinney will still be required to make court appearances under the conditions of the bail review.

“We are happy with the state’s compassion and Attorney Colangelo in understanding of the circumstances of Kent’s father’s illness,” Gold said.