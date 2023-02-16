Attorney General Launches Investigation Into Stone Academy's Sudden Shutdown

State authorities are taking a tough look into the sudden shutdown of Stone Academy. They’re promising those responsible will be held accountable.

“It is very heartbreaking. Honestly, it's a lot for us,” said Christie Ricker, a Stone Academy student.

Ricker and Alyssa Staba are figuring out what to do with Stone Academy suddenly closing its three locations in the state.

“I am pretty upset with everything that happened. We have been doing this for three very long years. I have been working my butt off. A lot of hard work a lot of time, a lot of tears,” Staba said.

These students studying to be licensed practical nurses and others are getting the attention of the Attorney General.

“We’re going to go after the leaders of Stone Academy and the people who perpetrated this fraud on students,” said Attorney General William Tong.

Tong says he’s working with various state and federal offices. And with his investigation, everything is on the table.

“We are considering all of our options, all our authority to hold these bad actors accountable and we’re going to go after them. This is not just unacceptable and wrong. People have been cheated out of their hard earned money,” Tong said.

The school stopped classes on Wednesday and is expected to officially close on Friday.

Students say they have had trouble getting their transcripts, taking their exit exams and finding other schools that have openings that they could transfer to.

Ricker and Staba have started a Facebook group to help connect students.

“I wanted everyone to be able to reach out and kind of say, when they started that way, we all kind of can group together and figure out a plan and be heard,” Staba said.

“I just know that something needs to be done. There's a lot of people that put in a lot of work. And we're ending up with no degree, thousands of dollars in debt. We've all given up jobs, we've given up time with our family,” Ricker said.

The Office of Higher Education has said it will help guide students with transfer and refund options.

We’ve reached out to the school for comment, but have not yet heard back.