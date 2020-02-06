Attorney General Seeks State Custody of Animals Seized from Suffield Farm

The attorney is general is going to court in hopes that the state will be granted permanent custody of nearly 200 animals that were seized from a farm in Suffield in January. Officials said the animals were starving and in need of medical attention.

Police said last month that the animals, including cattle, ducks, chickens and dogs, had been deprived of food, water and proper medical attention.

Attorney General William Tong morning filed a motion Thursday for permanent custody of the animals.

Tong said 18 cattle, 137 chickens, 33 ducks and six Great Pyrenees dogs were seized from a farm leased by a Manchester woman.

“The animals were emaciated, severely dehydrated, and suffering from untreated wounds and infections,” a news release from Tong’s office says.

According to the attorney general, local officials were alerted to the situation after a veterinarian was called to assist in the birth of a calf and found the calf's mother was so malnourished that she couldn’t produce milk or move. She died soon after giving birth.

Tong’s office said several dead and decaying chickens were also found at the site.

In addition to seeking permanent state custody of the animals, the attorney general’s motion also asks the court to order the woman who leases the farm to provide daily compensation to the Department of Agriculture for the temporary care of the animals.

"No animal should ever suffer like this. The cows, chickens, ducks and dogs seized from this farm were severely malnourished, dehydrated, and suffering from multiple untreated infections. We are seeking permanent state custody of these animals to ensure they receive the proper care and attention they need and deserve," Tong said in a statement.

Most of the animals are at the Department of Agriculture Large Animal Rehabilitation Facility in Niantic.