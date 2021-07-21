Attorney General to Announce ‘Major Development' in Opioid Litigation

Attorney General William Tong will make an announcement this afternoon about what his office called a major development in opioid litigation.

Tong, along with officials from New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Tennessee and Louisiana, will make an announcement over Zoom at 2 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

They said it will be about their litigation to “hold accountable those responsible for fueling the opioid crisis.”

Then, at 3 p.m. Tong and Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference at the State Capitol.

Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull, Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Acting Commissioner Nancy Navarretta, the mother of a child who battled opioid addiction and Maria Coutant Skinner, executive director of the McCall Center for Behavioral Health will take part in the news conference.