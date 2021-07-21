opioid crisis

Attorney General to Announce ‘Major Development' in Opioid Litigation

Attorney General William Tong will make an announcement this afternoon about what his office called a major development in opioid litigation.

Tong, along with officials from New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Tennessee and Louisiana, will make an announcement over Zoom at 2 p.m.

They said it will be about their litigation to “hold accountable those responsible for fueling the opioid crisis.”

Then, at 3 p.m. Tong and Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference at the State Capitol.

Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull, Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Acting Commissioner Nancy Navarretta, the mother of a child who battled opioid addiction and Maria Coutant Skinner, executive director of the McCall Center for Behavioral Health will take part in the news conference.

