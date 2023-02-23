Attorney General to Make Announcement About Stone Academy

It was just over a week ago when Stone Academy announced it would be closing all three campuses across the state after more than 150 years of operation and the attorney general will be making an announcement Thursday about the institution.

After announcing the closure, a Stone Academy spokesperson said the campuses would be closing before students could complete their training and the academy was working with the state's Office of Higher Education to make arrangements to allow students to complete their training.

Stone Academy has locations in East Hartford, Waterbury and West Haven and the school stopped classes last Wednesday.

Attorney General William Tong launched an investigation and will hold a news briefing at 12:15 p.m. to make an announcement about Stone Academy.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He will be making the announcement from the Hall of Flags at the State Capitol in Hartford.

Office of Higher Education officials said there were various concerns and challenges facing the academy, which resulted in the closures.

Officials said they have concerns with the academy's National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) pass rates. The exam pass rates for 2022 at all three campuses were far below the required 80% pass rate.

It was also determined that nearly 20% of instructors at the academy were not qualified to teach in the practical nursing program.

“For many months, our office has been working with the school to address a number of serious compliance issues that included unqualified faculty, invalid student clinical experiences and recording attendance," said Timothy D. Larson, executive director of the Office of Higher Education.

The Office of Higher Education is the state agency that has regulatory oversight over private career schools in the state and said there will be a third-party audit to assess the credibility of each student’s record. https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/news/local/stone-academy-students-seeking-equitable-plan-following-schools-sudden-closure/2980020/

The academy said it would make arrangements to ensure all student records will be transferred to OHE for future access.

Students will either be able to continue their training at another institution or discontinue training.

The Office of Higher Education is going to have information sessions on March 2 for students displaced by Stone Academy's closing

Any students who want to continue their training can do so using existing financial aid to pay for the program.