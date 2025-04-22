Attorneys make last plea to jury as deliberations begin in Jose Morales trial

Jury deliberations have officially started in the trial of Jose Morales.

Morales is accused of murder and tampering with evidence in the death of his girlfriend Christine Holloway in December of 2019.

The state is charged with proving the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

On Monday, the jury was presented closing arguments by Senior State Assistant’s Attorney Howard Stein followed by Defense Attorney Ed Gavin.

Stein pleaded to the jury to only consider the evidence in the case and to remember the state had to prove there was an intent to kill in the charge of murder.

Stein told the jury to consider how well Morales was able to recall details during his testimony.

He went on to tell the jury that the defense was going to bring up reasons to try and introduce doubt into their mind such as the 911 call made by Morales, and the PCP-induced delusion.

Gavin then approached the jury, requesting the jury use their common sense knowledge when deliberating the facts of the case.

Gavin told the jury the state had not delivered a murder case; he asked the jury to consider why certain witnesses were not called in to provide testimony and reminded them that Morales’ testimony had not changed from what he told investigators in late 2019 and in the early months of 2020.

“Jurors can say 'I have a reasonable doubt over what happened on Dec. 1, 2019,' totally appropriate and fair, others can say 'I have a reasonable doubt because the state has not proven its case at that high standard, beyond a reasonable doubt.'”

Stein then rebutted Gavin’s closing argument. He reminded the jury that Morales testified to cleaning up the scene, which sums up the tampering with evidence charge.

Stein then went on to tell the jury that “intent” can happen momentarily and that intent is not always something that develops over a period of time.

“If I decide to hit someone in the head multiple times versus smacking them on the toe, with the same instrument, does that not manifest a person's intent when you strike somebody in the head versus in the toe?" Stein said.

He ended his closing argument with a request:

“I would respectfully request a verdict of guilty to the crime of murder and to the crime of tampering with physical evidence, and ask that you bring justice to Ms. Holloway and her family.”

After the lunch break, Murphy read the charge to the jury, along with instructions.

Murphy instructed the jury on how to consider lesser charges, such as first-degree or second-degree manslaughter.

The jury began their deliberations briefly before court was adjourned for the day. Deliberations are expected to resume on Tuesday.