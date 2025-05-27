Bristol

ATV accident in Bristol leaves woman in serious condition

NBC Connecticut

An ATV accident in Bristol on Memorial Day has left a woman in serious condition.

Officers responded to a crash on Seneca Road around 4 p.m.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Once there, police said they found an unresponsive woman in the road. She had reportedly suffered serious injuries from an apparent ATV accident.

According to police, the woman was transported to an area hospital by LifeStar. She remains in serious condition.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Investigators do not believe any other vehicles were involved in the accident, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Officer Rivera-Santiago at (860) 584-3011.

This article tagged under:

Bristol
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us