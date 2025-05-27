ATV accident in Bristol leaves woman in serious condition

An ATV accident in Bristol on Memorial Day has left a woman in serious condition.

Officers responded to a crash on Seneca Road around 4 p.m.

Once there, police said they found an unresponsive woman in the road. She had reportedly suffered serious injuries from an apparent ATV accident.

According to police, the woman was transported to an area hospital by LifeStar. She remains in serious condition.

Investigators do not believe any other vehicles were involved in the accident, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Officer Rivera-Santiago at (860) 584-3011.