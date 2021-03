An ATV crash in Wallingford is under investigation on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to an ATV accident on Hanover Street around 1:45 p.m.

A fire truck and an ambulance could be seen on Hanover Street across from the Meriden Markham Airport.

Police said it is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.