ATV driver critically injured in crash in Danbury

A person who was driving an ATV in Danbury on Wednesday afternoon was badly injured in a crash and has life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police officers responded to South Street around 3 p.m. and found a person lying on the sidewalk and a damaged ATV.

Police said the injured person was the operator of the ATV and was transported to Danbury Hospital’s emergency room with critical and life-threatening injuries.

Two other ATV operators were involved in the crash and left before the police investigation started, according to police.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call Sergeant Wakeman or Officer Wolen 203-797-2157.