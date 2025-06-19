Danbury

ATV driver critically injured in crash in Danbury

Danbury Police Department
NBC Connecticut

A person who was driving an ATV in Danbury on Wednesday afternoon was badly injured in a crash and has life-threatening injuries, according to police.  

Police officers responded to South Street around 3 p.m. and found a person lying on the sidewalk and a damaged ATV.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police said the injured person was the operator of the ATV and was transported to Danbury Hospital’s emergency room with critical and life-threatening injuries.

Two other ATV operators were involved in the crash and left before the police investigation started, according to police.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call Sergeant Wakeman or Officer Wolen 203-797-2157.

This article tagged under:

Danbury
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us