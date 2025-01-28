Auburn High School employee accused of sharing obscene material with minor

A Massachusetts high school employee was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sharing obscene material with a minor, police said.

Curtis Field, a 29-year-old from Vernon, Connecticut, turned himself in to police in Auburn after they'd obtained an arrest warrant, the agency said Tuesday.

Last week, police said, the administration of Auburn Public Schools asked them to investigate a report of a staff member at Auburn High School being involved in potentially concerning online activity.

Field is listed online and in school documents as Auburn High School's athletic director.

Field was arraigned on the charge of disseminating obscene material to a minor at Worcester District Court on Tuesday, where he was released on $500 cash bail, under orders to stay away from any victims, children under 16 and schools in Auburn and Spencer, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Field had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

Police didn't describe the suspected activity that led to Field's arrest, but said they were still investigating what happened. They asked anyone with information to call them at 508-832-7777 or send a message by text or email to textatip@auburnmasspolice.org.

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to Auburn Public Schools for comment on Field's arrest.