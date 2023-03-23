Audit Reveals Record Year of Anti-Semitic Incidents in Connecticut

Anti-Semitic incidents in Connecticut hit the highest level ever recorded, according to an audit conducted by the Anti-Defamation League.

The audit reveals that Connecticut experienced a 100% increase in the number of anti-Semitic incidents from 2021 to 2022.

NBC Connecticut According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the number of anti-Semitic incidents in Connecticut climbed 100% compared to the year prior.

"This is significant, and it calls to the attention of needs for change,” said Stacey Sobel, ADL Connecticut Regional director.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to the ADL, there were 68 anti-Semitic incidents recorded in Connecticut in 2022, up from 34 incidents recorded in 2021. The number includes various incidents of harassment and vandalism. No assaults were recorded in 2022, the ADL reports.

“We had a student at a Connecticut college who came home and found his dorm room carved with swastikas. We have had bomb threats; we have had zoom bombings,” said Sobel. “All kinds of anti-Semitic intimidation.”

One in every five Connecticut towns, 34 communities, saw an anti-Semitic incident in 2022, according to the ADL, and roughly 30% of the incidents happened in non-Jewish K-12 schools.

“For a small state, we are seeing a lot of disturbing trends,” said Sobel. “It’s important that we keep track of these incidents, so we have the data to inform public policy change and that we are all together in fighting hate. Connecticut is no place for hate and we are better than the statistics we have seen in the last year.”

The ADL recorded a record-breaking year on the national level as well. According to the audit, 3,697 anti-Semitic incidents were recorded across the country in 2022, the highest number since they started recording the data in 1979.

Leaders with the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford said that while the data is concerning, the numbers also strengthen their resolve to combat anti-Semitism.

“The keys to combatting anti-Semitism are laws, leadership, and education. All of them are important and we, at the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford, are focusing on all of those areas," said David Waren, president of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford.

Rabbi Daniel Moss of Temple Beth Tikvah in Madison also stressed the importance of fighting against anti-Semitism and hate in all of its forms.

"We have to act. We have to build coalitions with people of good will. When we see things that are not right, stand up and say something," said Moss. "Anyone can be part of the solution. Everyone needs to be part of the solution.”

Members of the congregation at Temple Beth Tikvah have taken action in response to the increase in incidents. They formed a group that is focused on coming together as a community to fight discrimination and hate.