August 2022 Is the Hottest on Record for Connecticut

The official word will come overnight, but this August appears to be the hottest on record for Connecticut. The records go back to the early 1900s and August 2022 has been the hottest by four-tenths of a degree.

There have been 13 days where temperatures reached 90 degrees or higher, according to the NBC Connecticut meteorologists, and the average high temperature in the afternoons was 88 degrees.

After several hot days, the month of August will end with high temperatures in the low-80s.

