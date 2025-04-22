Author James Patterson to speak in Connecticut

Best-selling author James Patterson is coming to Connecticut for a conversation about his “The #1 Dad Book,” in which he shares stories, advice and steps about making every moment count.

RJ Julia is hosting the event, The Power of Showing Up: A Conversation with James Patterson. It will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 13 at First Congregational Church in Madison.

“Whether it's learning the power of a simple hug, sharing stories, or just showing up, this is an evening that celebrates the everyday moments that shape extraordinary dads,” the description on the RJ Julia website says.

Patterson is the author of several popular books and series, including the Alex Cross books, the Women’s Murder Club, Jane Smith, and Maximum Ride as well as several true stories.

Tickets are $30, which includes admission for one attendee and one signed copy of The #1 Dad Book.