Authorities ID man who died after being shot by police in Hartford

Authorities have identified the man who died after being shot by police on Homestead Avenue in Hartford last week.

Hartford police said they were in the area around 2:30 p.m. for a firearms investigation Thursday.

A man, identified as 21-year-old William Bowen, allegedly conducted a livestream on Instagram in which he appears to walk around the city displaying a gun, according to police.

Officers with the Auto Theft Task Force found Bowen and authorities said he immediately pulled out a gun.

Officer Robert Bohm and Detective Benjamin Lee fired multiple rounds, and Bowen ran off into the backyard of another home on Magnolia Street.

A third officer, Detective Joseph Walsh, drove to Magnolia Street and Bowen emerged from a narrow alley before running toward Walsh. The detective fired multiple rounds that hit Bowen, resulting in his death, authorities said.

A nearby doorbell camera captured Walsh yelling, "Drop the gun. Drop the gun," moments before he fired, according to the Office of the Inspector General.

Police said Bowen was taken to the hospital and later died.

Investigators found two firearms in the area, including a gun that had an extended magazine in it. Both weapons appeared to match those appearing in the Instagram Live video.

An autopsy shows that Bowen died of gunshot wounds to the torso and right upper and lower extremities, and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The Hartford State's Attorney, Office of the Inspector General and state police are conducting an investigation.