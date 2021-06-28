Manchester

Authorities Identify Man Killed After Car Hits Manchester Multi-Family Home, Sparks Large Fire

Police have identified the person who died after a car crashed into a Manchester multi-family home and ignited a fire to both the vehicle and the home last week.

Crews responded to Center Street after reports of a house fire just before 3 a.m. on Thursday.

When police and firefighters arrived, they found a car against the front of the multi-family building and heavy fire shooting from the car and the home.

The person who was believed to be the driver was found dead in the burning car, officials said. He has been identified as 20-year-old Angel DeArce, of Manchester, police added.

Investigators said speed appears to have been a factor. The vehicle was heading east on Center Street, went over the double yellow lines, off the roadway, through a fence and trees, hit 207/209 Center Street and the car and residence were engulfed.

According to fire officials, seven adults and seven children escaped safely on their own.

Damage to the residence was extensive and the home is temporarily uninhabitable, Fire Chief Daniel A. French said.

Mutual aid from surrounding towns was called in to help fight the fire.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or anyone with information should contact Ofc. Konrad Rozwadowski at (860) 645-5560.

