Small plane pulling banner crashes into water off Hampton Beach; pilot taken to hospital

A small plane crashed into the water off Hampton Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire, on Saturday afternoon.

Hampton police said they were on scene for an overturned aircraft in the water and that the pilot of the aircraft had been taken to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on the pilot's condition.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed only the pilot was on board when the single-engine Piper PA-18 crashed into the ocean near Hampton Beach around noon during a banner tow operation.

Adam Bagni shared video and photos on Twitter showing the aftermath of the plane crash. Bagni says a seaplane carrying an advertisement tried to land in the water only a couple hundred feet off shore when it flipped upside down.

According to Bagni, lifeguards ran out and a man was seen swimming away from the wreckage. Lifeguards later pulled the plane from the water where it was resting on the sand.

"Like a movie," Bagni wrote of what he witnessed firsthand.

I was just an eyewitness to a plane crash on #HamptonBeach. A seaplane, carrying an advertisement, tried to land in the water only a couple hundred feet off shore. It flipped upside down. Lifeguards ran out. Thankfully a man was seen swimming away from the wreckage. Like a movie. pic.twitter.com/KcwWOH0KBA — Adam Bagni (@AdamBagni) July 29, 2023

Video of lifeguards extracting the plane from the beach. pic.twitter.com/Suxd82x5iX — Adam Bagni (@AdamBagni) July 29, 2023

So yea…here’s the plane that just crashed on #HamptonBeach. pic.twitter.com/jftQxJ2nQd — Adam Bagni (@AdamBagni) July 29, 2023

The FAA will help the National Transportation Safety Board as it investigates the crash.

Other information was not immediately available Saturday. NBC10 Boston has reached out to the fire department for more details.