Authorities Investigate Possible Cyberattack on New Haven Middle School

The New Haven Public Schools district is investigating a possible cyberattack on one of its middle schools.

At a press conference alongside city officials Monday, Superintendent Dr. Iline P. Tracey said it appears someone is hacking into students' Google accounts and sending inappropriate messages. The district is working with the police and FBI to determine the extent of the hack and how far the information spread.

The first report happened at the Columbus Family Academy, though they are looking into whether it spread to other locations. The attack is related to the accounts being used with Google Classrooms technology, though it's not clear if the hack was directly related to online learning activity.

Some of the messages popped up during online learning, while others came through as emails sent to students, parents and teachers, officials said.

