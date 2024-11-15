Stamford

Authorities investigate reports of tremors in Stamford

By Angela Fortuna

Getty Images

Police and fire officials are investigating multiple reports of tremors in Stamford Thursday night.

The police department said they received reports of tremors and shaking in the Turn of River Road and High Ridge Road area.

Fire officials told NBC Connecticut that they received more than a dozen calls from residents. Crews said they checked the area extensively but couldn't find anything.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) hasn't yet reported any earthquakes in the area.

No injuries or damage were reported. It's unclear what specifically caused the tremors at this time.

This article tagged under:

Stamford
