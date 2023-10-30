Middletown

Authorities look for driver accused of hitting Middletown police cruiser

NBC Connecticut

Middletown police are in search of a car that is accused of ramming a police cruiser and fleeing the scene on Monday night.

The police department said officers tried to stop a car in the area of String and Main streets. The driver didn't pull over and struck a police cruiser that was responding to the scene.

The vehicle then fled onto Route 9. The car was last seen in the Wethersfield area, and police have not made any arrests yet.

No injuries were reported and the cruiser sustained minor damage, according to police. The incident remains under investigation.

