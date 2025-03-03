Authorities look for man accused of abandoning dog in Manchester

Manchester police are looking for whoever abandoned a dog in a carrier last week.

Animal control said a person was seen with a dog in a black carrier in Windsor just before 10 a.m. on Feb. 28.

The person was caught on video getting into a white Toyota, which is believed to be an Uber.

The police department said they are looking for your help to track down whoever dumped the dog.

The dog was left on the sidewalk in front of a home on Summit Street around 10:55 a.m.

Police said they aren't currently taking adoption applications.

Anyone with information is asked to contact animal control at 860-645-5516 or by email at fisherb@manchesterct.gov.