Authorities looks to recover over $1M that New Haven officials sent to scammers

A forfeiture complaint has been filed to try and obtain over $1 million that was sent to scammers posing as a bus company earlier this year, according to federal officials.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said that the U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI have seized and filed what's called a civil asset forfeiture complaint to recover nearly $1.2 million after it was sent to an account accessible by criminal actors.

The criminal actors were able to hack into an email account associated with the City of New Haven Board of Education. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said that account belonged to the chief operating officer of New Haven Public Schools.

DOJ officials said the scammers created a fake email account that mimicked the email of a bus company the city had a contract with.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"They inserted themselves into a conversation that the chief operating officer was having with the finance office to approve payments to First Student, which is a bus company, and they mimicked the bus company and changed the ACH account for transfers," Elicker said.

The scammers allegedly used that email account to change the bus company's payment information to an account they created. Once the payment information was changed, the scammers received $5.9 million from the city that was intended for the bus company, according to officials.

"So the city of New Haven unfortunately transferred $5.9 million, approximately, to the wrong entity, because this outside entity pretended to be the people that were from First Student through the access to the CEO's emails. Since then, we have collaborated very closely our police department, with the FBI, and the U.S. Attorney's Office, and been working to number 1, hold the individuals accountable that were responsible for stealing money from New Haven public school children," Elicker said.

The FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office have since been able to recover $3.6 million of that money, but they're hoping to recover the rest with the forfeiture complaint.

“While we will continue to pursue criminal prosecution of the individuals involved in this scam, recovering the victim’s money is a priority,” U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said.

“Despite the advanced level of these particular cyber schemes, our highly trained law enforcement officers and agents haven been able to effectively uncover and stop the ongoing financial losses, and recover funds for the City of New Haven,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Fuller said. “Our ongoing focus will continue to be protecting those that remain vulnerable to cyber intrusion and fraud.”

Since this incident, Elicker said the city has been in contact with several experts, including a cybersecurity company, to review protocols and prevent something like this from happening again.

"My understanding is that that funding is guaranteed to come back to the city once it goes through this formal process. So overall, the $5.9 million, $4.7 [million] will have been returned to the city. And we're still actively pursuing the remaining money and of course, the individuals that are involved," Elicker said.

The incident remains under investigation by the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service.