Authorities investigating 2020 death of former Middletown woman in New Jersey

Jasmin Featherstone
Union County Prosecutor's Office in Union County, New Jersey

A 23-year-old woman who once lived in Middletown, Connecticut was found dead in New Jersey and the Union County Prosecutor’s Office in Union County, New Jersey is seeking help from the public as they investigate the case.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for tips that lead to a conviction.

Jasmin Featherstone, 23, was found dead along railroad tracks on Port Avenue in Elizabeth, New Jersey on June 11, 2020, and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the prosecutor's office.

At the time, authorities did not know who she was, but DNA eventually revealed her identity in 2023.

Investigators said Featherstone, who was living in Elizabeth, New Jersey, was previously from Middletown, Connecticut.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office has released a photo of Featherstone and asks anyone with information to contact them.

Tips that are submitted and lead to an indictment and conviction could be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 through the Union County Crime Stoppers.

Tips and information can be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

Middletown
