LIVE: ‘Lady of the Dunes,' Oldest Mass. Unidentified Murder Victim, Is Identified

Authorities have identified the oldest, unidentified murder victim in Massachusetts, known as the “Lady of the Dunes, Boston Division of the FBI announced Monday.

Ruth Marie Terry was found dead about a mile east of Race Point Ranger Station on July 26, 1974 in Provincetown, the FBI announced. She was 37-years old when she was killed and from Tennessee.

Her hands were missing and her head was nearly severed from her body "with an instrument similar to a military entrenching tool," according to the page on Provincetown's website dedicated to her case. The left side of her skull was crushed, and police believe that her killer removed her hands so she couldn't be identified through fingerprints. The cause of her death was determined at the time to be a blow to the head.

"It was a brutal death," FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Joe Bonavolonta said. "For the last 48 years, investigators with the Massachusetts State Police and Provincetown Police Department have worked tirelessly to identify her through various means, including neighborhood canvasses; reviews of thousands of missing persons cases; clay model facial reconstruction, and age-regression drawings."

Law enforcement was able to identify Ruth using investigative genealogy.

"This is, without a doubt, a major break in the investigation that will, hopefully, bring all of us closer to identifying her killer," Bonavolonta said.

She had long, auburn or reddish-blond hair, an athletic build and toenails that were painted pink.

