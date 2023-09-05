Auto body shop employee arrested after allegedly running over 2 people in Milford

An employee of an auto body shop in Milford is facing charges after he allegedly ran over two people with his car after being accused of stealing last week.

Police said they responded to Milford Collision on Sept. 1 after the manager alleged that an employee ran over a man and woman with his car and fled the scene.

According to authorities, the employee was accused of stealing from the shop, and he was confronted when he got into his car. The driver door was open and a man stepped into the doorway where he fought with the employee.

A second person tried to step in before the situation worsened, according to police, but the employee reversed with the door open, dragging both people a few feet and knocking them to the ground.

That's when the employee put the car in drive and fled the scene, hitting the people again as he drove away. The man that was run over was taken to the hospital with a leg injury and the woman had minor injuries, according to police.

The employee was arrested and faces charges including third-degree assault, reckless endangerment, breach of peace, reckless driving and evading responsibility. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 28.