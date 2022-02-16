Avelo Airlines Adding Flights From Tweed-New Haven Airport to South Carolina, Savannah, Nashville

Avelo Airlines is adding more destinations from Tweed-New Haven Airport.

The airline is adding four popular southeastern United States destinations from Tweed Airport in New Haven.

Beginning in May, Avelo Airlines will add nonstop service from New Haven to Myrtle Beach and Charleston, South Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; Hilton Head, South Carolina; and Nashville, Tennesee.

The airline currently flies between New Haven and six Florida cities.

For more information on ticket pricing and route information, visit AveloAir.com.

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.