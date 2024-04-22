Avelo Airlines adds flights to San Juan for Puerto Rican Day Parade next month

Avelo Airlines announced that they're adding two new flights out of Tweed-New Haven Airport for the Puerto Rican Day Parade next month.

The flights are to Puerto Rico's San Juan Luis Munoz Martin International Airport (SJU). The first-ever parade will take place on Saturday, May 18.

A spokesperson said the addition of these flights is to offer travelers an affordable, convenient and reliable option to enjoy the festivities.

The additional flights will be on Thursday, May 16 and Monday, May 20. One-way fares start at $100.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"Connecticut’s Puerto Rican community members approached Avelo to add the additional flights, and we were more than happy to help," Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said.

JUNTE Boricua is the most significant tourism initiative launched in Puerto Rico in recent years. The goal is to further interconnect the Puerto Rican community in the state with the island.

Regularly scheduled flights to San Juan started in November 2023. The airline flies between New Haven and San Juan twice a week. Click here for more information.