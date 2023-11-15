Avelo Airlines celebrates inaugural flight from New Haven to Puerto Rico

Avelo Airlines is celebrating its inaugural flight from New Haven to Puerto Rico on Wednesday morning.

The new route will go from Tweed-New Haven Airport to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan.

Base fares start at $99 and the flights will be offered on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

A ribbon cutting and ceremonial water cannon salute were held to celebrate the occasion.

San Juan marks the 18th non-stop destination with flights available from New Haven. Other destinations include:

Washington, D.C. / Baltimore, Maryland

Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina

Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina

Nashville, Tennessee

Wilmington, North Carolina

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina

Savannah, Georgia/Hilton Head, South Carolina

Chicago, Illinois

Daytona Beach, Florida

Orlando, Florida,

Melbourne/Orlando, Florida

Tampa, Florida

Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida

Fort Myers, Florida

West Palm Beach Florida

Fort Lauderdale/Miami, Florida

Since Avelo Airlines started flying out of New Haven two years ago, the company said more than 1.5 million customers have flown on more than 12,000 flights.