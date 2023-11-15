Puerto Rico

Avelo Airlines celebrates inaugural flight from New Haven to Puerto Rico

NBC Universal, Inc.

Avelo Airlines is celebrating its inaugural flight from New Haven to Puerto Rico on Wednesday morning.

The new route will go from Tweed-New Haven Airport to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan.

Base fares start at $99 and the flights will be offered on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

A ribbon cutting and ceremonial water cannon salute were held to celebrate the occasion.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

San Juan marks the 18th non-stop destination with flights available from New Haven. Other destinations include:

  • Washington, D.C. / Baltimore, Maryland
  • Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina
  • Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina
  • Nashville, Tennessee
  • Wilmington, North Carolina
  • Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
  • Charleston, South Carolina
  • Savannah, Georgia/Hilton Head, South Carolina
  • Chicago, Illinois
  • Daytona Beach, Florida
  • Orlando, Florida,
  • Melbourne/Orlando, Florida
  • Tampa, Florida
  • Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida
  • Fort Myers, Florida
  • West Palm Beach Florida
  • Fort Lauderdale/Miami, Florida

Since Avelo Airlines started flying out of New Haven two years ago, the company said more than 1.5 million customers have flown on more than 12,000 flights.

This article tagged under:

Puerto Ricoavelo airlinestweed new haven airport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us