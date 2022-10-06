Avelo Airlines Celebrates Milestone by Rewarding Travelers

Since they began serving Southern Connecticut last November, Avelo Airlines has seen a tremendous growth in travelers.

On Thursday, the airline counted their 10,000th flight since its very first departure nationally. The flight came from Chicago and arrived in New Haven.

Everyone on board the flight got a free round-trip ticket for future travel. In addition, 10 lucky passengers on the 9,999th flight also received tickets.

Avelo Airlines is also celebrating its service to 500,000 customers who have traveled in and out of Connecticut.

"Customers now have 14 choices to get to nonstop, so there is no more connecting through other airports. And what this means is we're able to offer better affordability, lower fares. For example, we're offering a $39 fare to Chicago as part of this milestone as well. So I don't think you're going to find a cheaper fare than us," spokesperson Jim Olsen said.

Olsen said Avelo offers more nonstop destinations than any other airline in the state.

The airline said they're working with Tweed Airport to ensure that they're good neighbors to those that live in the area by upholding the curfews they set back in the summer.

In the coming weeks, the airport is expected to announce a new nonstop destination.

