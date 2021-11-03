new haven

Avelo Airlines Debuts First Flight From Tweed-New Haven Airport

Avelo Airlines is launching its east coast service from Tweed-New Haven Airport to Florida on Wednesday.

The inaugural flight will be Orlando International Airport, one of six Florida destinations that will be served from Avelo's base in New Haven.

Avelo will offer service to Orlando Thursday through Monday departing New Haven at 7:30 a.m. and arriving at MCO at 10:25 a.m. The return flight will leave Orlando at 11:05 a.m. and arrive in New Haven at 1:45 p.m.

"We couldn’t be more excited about this inaugural Avelo flight out of HVN, and all that it means for our airport, our community and the flyers we serve," Tweed-New Haven Airport Authority Executive Director Sean Scanlon said in a press release ahead of the event. "For years we've talked about expanding air service to and from Southern Connecticut, and Avelo's decision to add nonstop service from HVN to six destinations is finally giving customers an affordable and convenient option they've been looking for."

An Avelo Airlines plane prepares for the company's inaugural flight from Tweed-New Haven Airport.

Avelo will also fly to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Palm Beach, Sarasota and Tampa.

The airline said it's spending $1.2 million to upgrade the facilities at Tweed. The airline will fly three single-class 147-seat 737-700 jets out of New Haven.

Avelo said it has hired more than 85 employees based in New Haven over the last few months with plans to grow that number to over 100 by the end of the year.

The airline's first flight was on April 21 out of Burbank, Calif.

