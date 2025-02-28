Air travel

Avelo Airlines to end two flight routes at Bradley Airport

By Angela Fortuna

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Avelo Airlines announced that they are ending two domestic flights out of Bradley International Airport.

A spokesperson said they are consolidating their Connecticut service to focus on domestic flights at Tweed New Haven Airport and international flights at Bradley Airport.

Flight service between Windsor Locks and Wilmington, North Carolina, and Charlotte/Concord, North Carolina, will end on March 30.

The airline said they have notified all customers of the change.

Flights to Cancun, Mexico; Montego Bay, Jamaica; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; and Daytona Beach, Florida will continue out of Bradley.

For a full list of flight destinations out of Tweed, you can visit their website.

