Avelo Airlines nonstop flights between Bradley Airport and Dominican Republic begin

Avelo Airlines is now flying nonstop between Bradley International Airport and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

The Connecticut Airport Authority said Avelo Airlines’ third international nonstop route to the Caribbean started on Friday with flights to Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ).

The service will operate twice a week – on Mondays and Fridays - year-round.

“We congratulate Avelo Airlines for expanding its international network from Bradley International Airport,” Michael W. Shea, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, said in a statement. “The new nonstop route to the Dominican Republic will now provide travelers with a faster and more convenient journey to the popular Caribbean island.”

Avelo Airlines also flies internationally from BDL to Cancun, Mexico (CUN) and Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ).

“We are excited to introduce an additional tropical Caribbean destination for Connecticut travelers,” Avelo Airlines founder and CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement.

