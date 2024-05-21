Avelo Airlines to fly nonstop from New Haven to Washington, DC

Avelo Airlines is adding nonstop service this summer between Tweed-New Haven Airport and Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.

The service will begin on July 12 and it will run twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.

Washington Dulles International Airport is in suburban Virginia, 26 miles from D.C.

Avelo said introductory one-way fares will start at $46 and travelers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Find more about the destinations Avelo flies to from Tweed-New Haven here.