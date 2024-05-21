Tweed-New Haven Airport

Avelo Airlines to fly nonstop from New Haven to Washington, DC

Flights from Tweed to Dulles will begin in July.

Avelo Airlines is adding nonstop service this summer between Tweed-New Haven Airport and Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.

The service will begin on July 12 and it will run twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.

Washington Dulles International Airport is in suburban Virginia, 26 miles from D.C.

Avelo said introductory one-way fares will start at $46 and travelers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Find more about the destinations Avelo flies to from Tweed-New Haven here.

